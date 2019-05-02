One of NASCAR’s best hits the water with the US Coast Guard

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Austin Dillon generally spends his time on the race track going over 200 miles per hour in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but on Wednesday he switched out his car for a boat.

Dillon and two members of his race crew were at Wrightsville Beach for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Mission 600. They spent the morning going through training exercises with the US Coast Guard Wrightsville Beach station.

“It was a very cool experience to be able to see all the hard work and effort they put in,” said NASCAR driver Austin Dillon. “I am proud to be here and want to thank them for their service.”

The visit to Wrightsville Beach was the 5th stop in the Mission 600 tour around the region. They made stops at all five branches of the US Armed Forces from Virginia down through the Carolinas.

“They got the chance to see how life on the water is compared to being in a car on the track,”says Chief Petty Officer for the Coast Guard Jeremy Thomas. “It has to be a unique experience for them and I just hope they enjoyed it today.”

Dillon and the rest of the NASCAR community will hit the track on May 26th at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca Cola 600. It will be apart of an entire Memorial Day weekend celebration. The No.3 car team knows it will be special both on and off the track.

“It is a very special weekend,”said Dillon. “It is fun for all of us to watch and to see those military members represented so well.”