Police searching for person who stole RV from Leland storage center

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is looking for the person who stole an RV from a storage center.

Police say a 2018 Reflection 5th Wheel RV, worth $50,000, was stolen from the AA Storage on Brunswick Village Boulevard at approximately 11:20 p.m. on April 10.

Leland PD says the suspect vehicle used to pull the RV from the storage facility is a white Ford Heavy Duty Truck with a black stripe on the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kazee with the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-0274.