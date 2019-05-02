Publix to host hiring events for new Carolina Beach store

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A new grocery store coming to Carolina Beach is looking to hire for a variety of jobs.

Publix at Federal Point, located at 1018 Lake Park Blvd N Ste 107, will host three hiring events at the Courtyard by Marriott Carolina Beach Oceanfront. They are happening from May 5-7 at 9 a.m. each day.

If you are interested, you are asked to apply online and attend the job fair to be interviewed.

Construction on the Publix began at the beginning on this year.

In December 2018, Mayor Joe Benson told WWAY that Publix was expected to be open by July.

A “Future site of Harris Teeter” sign still remains on a property near the Publix.