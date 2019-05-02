Study seeks Florence survivors in Bladen and Columbus counties

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — A study being conducted at UNC Pembroke aims to look at the physical and mental effects of storms such as Hurricane Florence on rural counties and researchers want your help.

The study will evaluate the ways individuals have adjusted following traumatic events of Florence.

It seeks to survey 300 hurricane-affected individuals living in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties.

They are offering up to $110 for participants’ time and efforts.

Participants will complete online surveys as well as brief daily questions.

You can find out more here.