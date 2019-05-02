Two teens stranded in the ocean rescued by a boat named ‘Amen’

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL (Action News Jax) — When two local teens skipped school for a beach senior skip day, their adventure turned into a fight for their lives, and their savior was heaven-sent.

Tyler Smith and Heather Brown, both 17 years old, have been friends since the fourth grade.

They decided to swim offshore in Vilano Beach, but became stranded 2 miles off the coastline for two hours.

The teens started to worry that they might not make it, as they became weak and held each other up as much as they could.

They began to pray.

“I cried out, ‘if you really do have a plan for us, like, come on. Just bring something.’” Smith said.

Then a boat sailing from South Florida to New Jersey spotted the teens in distress.