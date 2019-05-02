Volunteers needed to sweep Surf City streets of Florence’s leftovers

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City continues to recover from Hurricane Florence. Now, they’re looking for volunteers to help clean up.

Surf City Beautification and Appearance Committee will be leading a street sweep before summer visitors arrive.

Groups will be organized and supplies will be handed out at Soundside Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.

You will need to bring your own gloves, pickers and safety vest or bright clothing.

Anyone is welcome to come out and help the Surf City community.