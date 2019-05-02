Volunteers needed to sweep Surf City streets of Florence’s leftovers

By
WWAY News
-
0

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City continues to recover from Hurricane Florence. Now, they’re looking for volunteers to help clean up.

Surf City Beautification and Appearance Committee will be leading a street sweep before summer visitors arrive.

- Advertisement -

Groups will be organized and supplies will be handed out at Soundside Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.

You will need to bring your own gloves, pickers and safety vest or bright clothing.

Anyone is welcome to come out and help the Surf City community.

You Might Also Like