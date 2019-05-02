Widow of fallen North Carolina trooper receives replica badge

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The widow of a fallen state trooper who has been searching for the badge once worn by her husband that was stolen during a recent trip to the Leland Walmart received something special Thursday.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says 98-year-old Margaret Padgett’s wallet was recently stolen out of her shopping cart which carried a patrolman badge once worn by her husband, Paul Winifred Smith. A WWII decorated war hero, Smith joined the Patrol in 1947 and was assigned to Stanley County. Shortly after reporting, he was involved in a single vehicle collision in 1948 where he succumbed to his injuries.

- Advertisement -

Since his untimely death, Margaret carried his shirt badge with her, in honor of her fallen husband and his service to North Carolina.

Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr. along with Major Daryl Conley presented Padgett with a replica badge Thursday in an attempt to offer closure while the search for the original badge continues. An inscription on both the original and replica badge reflects “Paul W. Smith EOW 05-27-48”.

Authorities from the Leland Police Department and the State Highway Patrol are requesting your help in locating the original badge.

Related Article: NCDOT reschedules Mount Misery Road closure

Anyone with information can contact Leland P.D. or their local State Highway Patrol office.