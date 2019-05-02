Wilmington oral surgeon charged with sex crimes released from jail

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington oral surgeon facing dozens of sex crimes charges is out of jail.

According to the New Hanover County jail, Michael Lee Hasson posted bond yesterday.

The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office said Hasson’s bond was lowered to $500,000 despite objection from the state.

Samantha Dooies with the District Attorney’s Office said Hasson’s release included several conditions, including what staff is with him while he is seeing patients. He is not to be alone with patients, not to anesthetized patients. He also has to surrender his passport and not leave New Hanover County without prior permission among other things.

However, the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners has suspended Hasson’s license which means he cannot practice in North Carolina.

The NC State Board of Dental Examiners suspended Dr. Michael Lee Hasson‘s license in February, shortly after he was arrested and charged with sexual battery and forcible sexual offense. The crimes allegedly happened while his patients were under anesthesia.