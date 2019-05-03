Autopsy: Trooper died more than 2 hours after fatal shot

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A NC Highway Patrol trooper held on for more than two hours after he was shot during a traffic stop last fall in Columbus County, an autopsy report says.

Tpr. Kevin Conner died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the report. He was also shot through the shoulder.

Conner, 38, was shot just after midnight on US 701 near Sellers Town Road on Oct. 17, 2018. The report says EMS and Highway Patrol was dispatched at about 12:07 a.m. and found Conner with a strong pulse and normal breathing. He was taken to Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville because helicopters were unavailable to fly because of weather, the report says.

After doctors got him stabilized, Conner was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. On the way he went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m.

The medical examiner says Conner died from the shot to his head.

Raheem Davis, 20, and Chauncy Askew, 18, are charged in connection with Conner’s murder.

Askew faces the death penalty.