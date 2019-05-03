British Motor Club races to the Battleship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The President of The British Motor Car Club of The Cape Fear Terry Walters sat down with WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick to talk about The BMCCF and there Brits at The Battleship Car Show.

The British Motor Club of The Cape Fear is preparing for their annual car show which will be held at Battleship Park in Wilmington on Saturday, May 4th.

The cars featured will include a wide variety of classic and antique British cars such as Jaguar, Austin Healey, MG, Triumph, Bentley, Morgan, and many more. Late model British cars such as Mini, Lotus, and Aston Martin as well as many European, Asian, and American sports cars in addition to many classics will also be there.

Registration is $30 per vehicle and includes a dash plaque for the first 100 cars registered, discounted battleship admission, and a chance for one of the 25 best in class awards that will be presented. Cars will be on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the awards presentation will be after 2 p.m.

Admission is free to the public. The event will feature a food truck, ice cream truck, and The Rusty Bumpers Band. There will also be an opportunity for the kids to vote for their favorite car.