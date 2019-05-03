Camp Lejeune to limit Fourth of July celebration

Hurricane Florence, Camp Lejeune will scale back its Fourth of July celebration.

According to a news release, this year the celebration will be open to DoD cardholders and their sponsored guests only.

“This was an exceptionally difficult decision to make and we appreciate the general public’s understanding as Camp Lejeune continues to rebuild after Hurricane Florence,” said Deputy Commander Col Scott A. Baldwin. “We truly hope to make next year’s event a much larger one like we’ve had in the past.”

Camp Lejeune had more than 800 buildings damaged during the storm. The base says a major factor that contributed to the damage is the aging infrastructure that is up to 70 years old in many cases.

As of April, the most recent estimates for how much it will cost to repair and reconstruct all of the affected facilities sits at approximately $3.4 billion. Gov. Roy Cooper recently toured Camp Lejeune to see the damage first-hand.