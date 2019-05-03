Cape Fear Caniacs take Raleigh by storm

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY)– The Carolina Hurricanes continue to play impressive hockey. In game three on Wednesday the Hurricanes beat the Islanders 5-2 and two of Carolina Beach’s biggest hockey fans were in the house to witness it.

It has been quite the Stanley Cup Playoff ride for Caniacs Mike Lance and Grayson Fanelli. The two friends make the six hour trek to the nations capital last week for game seven against Washington.

“I had to be at work at 8:30 the next morning and we got back at 6:45,”says Hurricanes fan Grayson Fanelli. “I pulled a all-nighter to see that win and I would do it again tomorrow.”

After that win, Fanelli and Lance knew that wanted to try and make it to a home playoff game inside PNC Arena. On Wednesday night, they did just that to see the team they love come out on top to take the 3-0 lead in the series against the Islanders.

“You just got to stick with it, you have to stick with this team,”says Lance. “I was just excited to be here in this atmosphere and to see what were going to do next.”

I asked the group of friends “What their favorite part of this season has been so far?” Their answer was pretty simple.

“Hockey in May,”said Fanelli. “Hockey in May that is the best part.”

The Hurricanes will have a chance to win the series on their home ice Friday night at PNC Arena. Puck drop for game four is set for 7:00 p.m.