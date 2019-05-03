Could downtown Wilmington see even more development in coming years?

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Downtown Wilmington has been a fast-growing spot in the city over the last few years, but could we see some more new projects added to that list?

At the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, officials plan to discuss development proposals for several pieces of property downtown.

Several years ago, the city bought several pieces of land on North Front St.

The proposal includes plans for a visitor’s center or public space, commercial space and residential units.