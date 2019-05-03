Crews return navigational aids back to Carolina Beach Inlet

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Boaters should see safer sailing in Carolina Beach Inlet.

The Coast Guard, Army Corps of Engineers and New Hanover County are working to together to cut down navigational risks due to shoaling in the inlet, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The shoaling required the Coast Guard to temporarily discontinue navigational aids in the inlet earlier this month.

The Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District and New Hanover County extended a planned dredging period through April 30. The Coast Guard is reestablishing the navigational aids based on the results of the dredging project.

“The most recent post-dredging survey is favorable and will allow the Coast Guard to safely reestablish the aids in the inlet,” Coast Guard Lt. Brittany Akers, chief of waterways management division, Sector North Carolina, said in the release. “We are hopeful conditions continue to improve so we can properly service the aids and provide a safe channel for mariners, which is our primary objective.”