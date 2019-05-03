Luncheon kicks off Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame Induction weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame weekend kicked off on Friday with the introduction luncheon.

Former NBA player Tamar Slay was the events key note speaker. He spent three seasons in the NBA with the New Jersey Nets and Charlotte Bobcats.

“It is such a tremendous honor to be here,”says Slay. “These athletes grew up in Wilmington and put in the work to accomplish great things in their sports career.”

The Hall of Fame weekend will continue on Saturday with the annual golf tournament at Cape Fear National. The induction ceremony and banquet on Sunday will start at 4:00 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.

The 2019 induction class includes; Steve Dayvault, Linwood Hedgepeth, Ruby Zell Sutton, and Kevin Whitted.