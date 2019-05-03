Oak Island fire victim identified as homeowner

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The man who died in a fire in Oak Island last month has been identified.

Fire Chief Chris Anselmo says James E. Carden, Sr., 67, was the homeowner and is the confirmed victim.

The fire broke out on April 24, in a shed on NE 54th Street. The flames spread to a home and truck.

Anselmo says they are still waiting on the medical examiner and corner’s results for an exact cause of death.

His office is also waiting on reports from the State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to help determine the cause of the fire.