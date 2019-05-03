Offense leads Hoggard girls lacrosse past Laney in the playoffs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hoggard girls lacrosse scored nine goals in the first half on Friday night as they advanced in the state playoffs beating Laney, 14-8.

The Vikings led the Buccaneers 9-5 at half. The second half was much closer as Hoggard outscored Laney 5-3, but the lead was too much for the Buccaneers the overcome.

With the win Hoggard now advances to the third round of the state playoffs. The Vikings will take on the No.2 seed in the East region Apex next Tuesday. The Cougars beat Chapel Hill in the second round on Friday night, 22-10.