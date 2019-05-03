Sewer work could close lanes on S. College Rd. through May

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Sewer work could impact evening and overnight traffic on a busy road in Wilmington for a few weeks.

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says drivers may experience temporary lane closures on portions of South College Road starting Monday.

CFPUA says a contractor will be doing inspections and maintenance on sanitary sewer mains. The work is scheduled nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., approximately one block in each direction between Wilshire Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

CFPUA says the work is expected to continue through the end of May. Contractors will do video inspections on and clean, repair and install lining as needed on sanitary sewer main. CFPUA says the program helps minimize issues within the sewer system.