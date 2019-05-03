Special Olympics gives athletes a chance to showcase their skills

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ashley High School’s track and field stadium filled up today for the New Hanover County Special Olympics Spring Games.

Athletes were given a chance to participate in short and long distant dashes, long jumps, and work on developmental skills.

Bob Macaluso, a volunteer with the Nights of Columbus reminds us that these athletes are no different from you and me.

“The only thing special about these individuals is their love for each other and volunteering,” Macaluso said. “They take great pride in what they do. When you see them in athletic events like this it’s not a competition for them. They’re there to route for their fellow athletes.”

Macaluso says that we can all learn something from a special athlete.