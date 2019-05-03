Trees Forever allows you to honor and remember loved ones on Mother’s Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have just over a week to get your mothers’ day gifts!

This year, the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees would like you to consider taking a unique route– Planting a tree at Forest Hills Park next to Forest Hills elementary school.

The trees cost $150 and will help compensate for what Florence took from us.

Connie Parker, the alliance’s chair and Margee Herring, a Wilmington Tree Commission member explain the significance that these trees hold.

“Rather than going to look for flowers or candy or something that maybe is traditional that you give to your mom to a loved one for mothers day or any other occasion think about giving something that’s gonna last for a lifetime,” Parker explained.

“My whole family delights in having this tree here,” Herring added. “It really does feel so personal. When I drive by the tree, I’m like ‘hey mom!'”

Parker and Herring agree that it is special to give a gift that is not disposable. For more information, please visit the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees’ website.