UNCW Baseball’s rally falls short in opener against Delaware

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Delaware scored seven runs on eight hits on Friday night to take the series opener over the Diamond Hawks, 7-5.

Luke Gesell started on the mound for UNCW in the opener and took the loss. The junior had shorting outing on the bump, going 3.2 innings allowing four runs, with only one run being earned.

The left hander Brandon Walter picked up the win for Delaware. The southpaw pitched 7.0 inning allowing four runs, but he did strikeout 11 Seahawk hitters.

Kep Brown lead the Seahawks at the dish in the loss. Brown went (2-5) with two doubles and two RBI’s.

UNCW will try to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon in game two of the series against the Blue Hens. First pitch from Brooks field is set for 2:00 p.m.