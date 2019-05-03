Whiteville baseball uses stellar pitching to take down East Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– Lincoln Ransom allowed one run on Thursday night and helped his Whiteville Wolfpack to the 5-1 win over East Bladen in Three Rivers conference play. The win clinches the conference regular season title for Whiteville and a automatic playoff bid.

The Wolfpack held the 3-0 lead in the top of the 4th inning, when Jake Harwood hit a two RBI triple to extend the Whiteville lead. That was all the Wolfpack needed to secure the key conference win.

- Advertisement -

The loss drops East Bladen to now 12-4 in the conference, a half game ahead of third place West Columbus. The final games of the regular season will be held on Saturday afternoon for the Three Rivers Conference.