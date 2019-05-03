Work to close lane on Wrightsville Beach drawbridge Tuesday night

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach says work on the drawbridge to the island will close a lane of traffic for several hours Tuesday night.

According to a news release crews will do repairs to the bridge house beginning Tuesday at 9 p.m. The eastbound outside lane will be closed during the repairs to provide for the safety of the work crews and for the safe travel of vehicles. One vehicle travel lane will remain open.

The lane closure is scheduled to end Wednesday at 5 a.m.

For additional information, please phone Frank Granda, Transportation Supervisor II, Division 3 Bridge Maintenance at (910) 371-6580.