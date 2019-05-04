Community Baby Shower lends hand to parents in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Being a parent can be a financial strain on your family, no matter how big or small it is.
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center understands that, which is why for five years in a row they’ve held their annual “Community Baby Shower.”
This provides all the free necessities that parents need to care for their children around their house.
Mom Tabatha Lee says the baby shower is a huge boost for her and her family.
“We’ve struggled, everybody struggles,” Lee said. “This helps us a lot with diapers and wipes and stuff that we need for our household that sometimes we can’t afford.”
Lee added that Novant makes this event feel very personal, and that it comes from the bottom of their hearts.