National Gypsum, Wilmington has cause for celebration

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Gyspum is celebrating 40 years of service in Wilmington.

Not all of those 40 years have been easy on their associates. The 2008 Recession took a lengthy toll on them, causing them to close until May 2018. Florence didn’t help.

Beth Straeten, the director of communications explained that to celebrate how far they’ve come, and one year since reopening in Wilmington, Gypsum hosted its inaugural Family Day for their associates.

“We’ve got 60 associates here celebrating with their family and we’re just so happy from the support from the community,” Straeten said. “We’re really looking forward to being here for many more years.”

Straeten explained that they can’t stress enough how much they appreciate their associates. Even during the tough times of Florence when employees weren’t able to work, they still managed to pay them.