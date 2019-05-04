North Carolina Aquariums among the best in the country

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquariums are among the nation’s best according to a recent poll.

The USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Award for best aquariums announced Friday the state’s aquariums were voted number seven in the country.

“This honor shows that our expert animal care, personal connections made with our guests, and our commitment to saving animals in the wild have made a positive impression on our visitors and communities,” said Maylon White, director of the North Carolina Aquariums.

The North Carolina Aquariums include multiple coastal sites at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores, on Roanoke Island, and Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

The aquariums and pier have a combined visitation of more than 1.3 million a year.