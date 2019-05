SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Shallotte Police are asking for help finding a teenager last seen at West Brunswick High School.

According to a Facebook post from the department, detectives are searching for Taylor Dale Thompson, 17. They say Taylor was last seen at West Brunswick High School Friday around 2:45 p.m.

If you have any information on where Taylor may be, please call 911 or call the Shallotte Police Department (910) 754-6008.