Southport officers plant rose bushes for elderly woman

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Police are known for digging around for crime leads, but some Southport Police officers are digging to help a local resident.

According to a Facebook post, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring says two patrol officers stopped by Virgie Davis’ home to help plant some roses.

- Advertisement -

One of the clerks from the “We Care” calling program said Davis received rose bushes for her birthday and wished somebody could help plant them for her.



Patrol officers Lee Wigmore and Riley Ransom came to the rescue.

Chief Coring thanked the officers on Facebook saying, “it’s not always stopping cars and enforcement. It’s compassion and going the extra mile.”