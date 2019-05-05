Carolina Beach restaurant raises money for UNC Charlotte hero

Carolina Beach (WWAY)–Last week a UNC Charlotte student took a bullet for his peers. His heroic act has left a mark on many communities.

Riley Howell tackled the alleged shooter and was fatally shot during the altercation.

Soul Flavor Kitchen and Bar in Carolina Beach wanted to help support Howell’s family in this tragic time while also opening up a meaningful conversation on gun violence. Restaurant owner, Mimi Mowery, believes that students, teachers, and faculty should feel safe in school and that something like this should never happen again.

“We felt like we’ve been talking about this situation, this crisis, that’s taking place, its gun violence,” Mowery said. “For years now, it’s been troubling me, so this particular story made us realize there is something we could do in terms of raising funds for the victim who has actually become an American hero.”

Mowery says the turn out was incredible and yesterday’s event raised over $8,500 and every cent will go to the Howell family.