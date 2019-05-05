Civil servants treated to luncheon by Silver Lake Baptist Church

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One local church understands the need for civil servants in any community. This weekend they made sure to show their appreciation.

Each year Silver Lake Baptist Church holds their “Civil Servants and 1st Responders Appreciation Sunday.”

That includes a luncheon for teachers, EMS, DMS, police and the sheriff department’s Deputy of the Year award.

Pastor Steve Gasque and the 2019 deputy of the year both say this event holds a lot of significance.

“What we want them to walk away with is to know that they are loved and that they are very appreciated and that they are prayed for,” Gasque said.

“It just means a lot to come out here,” Rivenbark said. “It makes me proud. This is why I do it. This is why anybody that serves does it.”

Pastor Gasque says that he and his congregation pray for first responders, each and every time they hear a siren.