NC K-9 officer shot, killed during routine traffic stop

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV/WWAY) — Mooresville police are investigating an incident late Saturday night in which an officer was shot and killed while conducting a routine traffic stop.

Mooresville police confirmed early Sunday morning that Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, was shot during a traffic stop on West Plaza Drive.

Sheldon was transported from the scene by medics but was later declared dead.

Police report that the suspect in the shooting left the scene but was later located in a nearby apartment where it was found that he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The roadway along Highway 150 remained shut down throughout the night as police continued to investigate the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time.