Officer shot and killed during routine traffic stop in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, NC (WBTV) – Mooresville Police are investigating an incident late Saturday night in which an officer was shot and killed while conducting a routine traffic stop.
Officer Sheldon was transported from the scene by medics but was later declared deceased. The Mooresville Police Chief stated that he had been wearing a body camera at the time of the incident but that it had not been turned on.
