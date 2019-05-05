Photo IDs available to NC drivers who lose right to drive

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The state Division of Motor Vehicles is now issuing identification cards to North Carolina residents whose driver licenses or permits are suspended or revoked.

People who have driver licenses revoked, suspended, disqualified or canceled will be issued an identification card upon surrender of their most recent driver’s license. The card is to be used as a photo identification only and doesn’t entitle people to drive.

Legislators passed a law last year requiring that DMV issue the cards, which are free.

The ID card is valid until the suspended or revoked driver license is reinstated or reissued by the DMV. The ID card is available people whose driver’s licenses were surrendered starting May 1.