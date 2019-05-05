Woman arrested after alleged robbery attempt with an airsoft gun

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An alleged attack and kidnapping at a Leland store has left one woman behind bars charged with assault, robbery and attempted kidnapping.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Melissa Meyers attacked another woman at the Kicking Mule just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. Officials say she stole $320 dollars from the beverage store.

- Advertisement -

The Sheriff’s Office says she used a baton and airsoft gun during the alleged armed robbery. Witnesses informed us that Meyers was fought off at the store and held until law enforcement arrived.

She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and second degree kidnapping. She also faces damage to property charges and her total bond is set at $180,500.