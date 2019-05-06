Area leaders break ground on ILM Airport terminal expansion phase 2

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is officially underway on a new terminal at Wilmington International Airport.

Community leaders broke ground on the new terminal this morning.

This is phase two of three construction phases for the $53 million project.

This portion of the project includes expansion of the airline ticket lobby, ticket counters and ticker offices.

ILM Planning and Development Director Granseur Dick said it could mean more flight options in the future.

“What it does do is add more room for capacity for new airlines to come in or for airlines that are already here to add routes, so this could potentially mean that we get some of those new routes, new airlines and lower fares,” Dick said.

Dick said this phase will take a year and a half to complete and passengers may notice the construction over that time. It is expected to be finished in summer 2020.

Dick said phase three is expected to start in November and finish in winter 2022.