Average US price of gas spikes 5 cents per gallon to $2.97

CAMARILLO, CA (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.97.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas prices have spiked 66 cents since early January.

- Advertisement -

But Lundberg says dropping crude oil costs could mean that prices at the pump will soon stabilize.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.14 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.17.