Gov. Cooper recovering after back surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is recovering after surgery to fix a herniated disc that his office says was causing him lower back pain.

Cooper’s office said the elective procedure occurred Monday at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. A news release says the Democratic governor was alert and resting afterward, reading legislation and communicating with staff.

Cooper said in the statement he expects to leave the hospital Tuesday and joked: “I guess this is what happens after too many sit-ups.”

