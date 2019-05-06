Leland man wanted for allegedly causing crash, apologizing, driving off

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified the driver who is accused of crashing into a pickup truck and then driving off.

It happened at the intersection of Third and Market Streets around 9:30 p.m. on April 20.

- Advertisement -

According to Wilmington Police, Elisha Jason King, 29, rear-ended the truck at a high rate of speed, causing significant damage.

Police say after the crash, both drivers got out of their vehicles and spoke briefly. The victim told officers King asked if everyone was okay and apologized, saying he didn’t have a license and that he had been drinking.

While they were speaking, the victim said they heard sirens approaching, at which point King got back into his car, pulled around the totaled pickup truck and fled. While he was leaving, the victim and his passenger were able to get the registration number of King’s car.

Police obtained warrants for hit and run leaving scene property damage, driving with license revoked and failure to reduce speed.

If you know where King is, call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use Text A Tip.