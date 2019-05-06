Man accused of raping woman at gunpoint

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Tabor City man is accused of raping a woman and then stealing her vehicle.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, on April 30, a 55-year-old woman reported that Blake Aaron Nobles, 21, raped her at gunpoint in her home near Whiteville, tied her up, and took her vehicle.

The sheriff’s office took out warrants and were notified that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Nobles in their county.

On Friday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office brought Nobles back to face charges.

Nobles is charged with the following:

First degree rape

Kidnapping

Larceny of a motor vehicle

He is being held under a $500,000 bond.