State Board of Elections holds hearing on Columbus Co. sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The long-disputed race for Columbus County sheriff could soon come to a close.

The State Board of Elections will hold a hearing on the case today in Raleigh.

WWAY’s Andrew James will be at the hearing and providing updates throughout the day via Twitter.

Republican Jody Greene had 37 more votes than incumbent Lewis Hatcher, a Democrat, in November’s election. The Columbus County Board of Elections certified the race after a recount later that month and Greene later took the oath of office.

What has followed has been months of challenges as Hatcher and others called into question Greene’s residency and eligibility to run and serve as sheriff.

In December, the State Board of Elections said Greene should not have been sworn in.

Greene announced in February he would take a leave of absence from office while the situation is settled.

A month ago the Columbus County Board of Elections voted that Greene did not meet residency requirements to run for sheriff. That decision now moves to the State Board of Elections, which will hear the case starting at 1 p.m.