Stressful final exam season calls for creative relaxation techniques

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — UNCW’s English Department is finding creative ways to help students swamped studying for final exams de-stress.

“Doggie and Donut De-stress Day” is the best solution. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the department invited all students to pet dogs from the Azalea Dog Club. This is a bi-annual event that happens during the fall and spring exam week.

English In Action Coordinator Michelle Manning says petting animals is a proven healthy relaxation activity.

“It’s been proven with studies that petting pets actually lowers blood pressure, increases endorphins, and actually lowers cortisol,” Manning said. “It actually helps your brain waves with studying.”

Final exams end on Thursday, May 9th, with main commencement to be held this weekend.

Good luck to all students!

Be sure to find time to relax between exams and studying.