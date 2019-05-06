Sunset Beach Town Council names new mayor

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– More than three months after the former mayor of Sunset Beach resigned, the town has a new mayor.

In a town meeting Monday night the council voted in favor of Paul Vanwormer.

- Advertisement -

Monday night at Sunset Beach Town Hall Town Council met to discuss a variety of topics and potentially elect a new mayor. In a little over a year, two mayors resigned and a town administrator was fired.

“It feels good. this is my first time in politics, I can’t wait to get down to business. I feel honored to be the mayor of sunset beach,” said Vanwormer.

Back in February, former mayor Greg Weiss announced his resignation, saying in part he was “extremely uncomfortable with the process by which some recent decisions have been made.”

Related Article: New mayor takes oath of office in Sunset Beach

Weiss only held the position for four months.

Vanwormer says he is different.

“I won’t quit. so they’ll have to vote me out, I won’t quit. So whatever happens, I’m going to be here.” said Vanwormer.

Mayor Pro Tem Mark Benton has been running the council meetings since Weiss resigned.

There has been some hostility between Benton and Councilman Rich Cerrato, with Cerrato being removed from two separate meetings after Benton says he spoke out of turn.

At Monday’s meeting, Cerrato was gaveled by Benton at least once, but was not removed.

Vanwormer says he’s not afraid to handle confrontation between council members.

“It gets a little crazy but yeah, I believe it’ll take me a few weeks, but I’ll get to know everybody and I hope that we can all get along and do the business of the town. I have no doubt we’ll get it done,” said Vanwormer.

VanWormer will be up for reelection in November.

To hear all of the topics discussed at Monday’s town meeting you can watch the full video here.