Wilmington council gets update on Bijou Park plans

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council has received an update on the future of Bijou Park.

Plans for the downtown park call for making it a gathering spot possibly showcasing public art.

Planners say the park on N. Front Street needs more shade, taller upright trees and movable seating and tables among other improvements.

In June, the city will hold a public information meeting to reveal a design consultant’s plans. They hope to have the park ready to open by April 2020.