3 charged after man beaten with baseball bat, left for dead

OXFORD, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have charged three people after a man was kidnapped, beaten, thrown over a bridge and left for dead.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Shawn Noble of Raleigh told investigators he was assaulted with a baseball bat and a tire iron, robbed and kidnapped in Mebane. The sheriff’s office said two men bound Noble with tape and drove him to Granville County, where they tossed him over a bridge before driving away in his car.

Noble was found by someone in the area.

The sheriff’s office says multiple charges, including first-degree kidnapping, were filed against 29-year-old Samuel Micah Murrell and 29-year-old Brittney Lynne Darnell, both of Mebane, and 26-year-old David Steele Richardson of Bunn. It’s not known if they have attorneys.