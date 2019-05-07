Bladen County couple tied up during home invasion

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man armed with a gun kicked in the back door of a Bladen County home while an elderly couple was inside.

Greg Bullard, an investigator with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, says it happened on Friday at a home on Owen Hill Road in Elizabethtown.

Bullard said the gunman kicked his way in, then forced the elderly woman inside the home onto the floor and tied her up. He then tied up the elderly man.

The gunman allegedly threatened to kill the woman and asked her where their medicine was.

The suspect was captured on video from a camera inside the couple’s home. He allegedly stole $500 in bills, $1,000 in quarters and other miscellaneous items.

Bullard said the couple had minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a slender white man with olive skin, short blonde or light color hair, between 6′ to 6’2″ in height and weighing between 185 to 220 pounds. He was wearing gloves, baggy jeans, a black ski mask and a hoodie.

Bullard said witnesses reported seeing a white older model truck speeding down Owen Hill Road and turning onto Lyon Landing Road around the time of the home invasion.

If you have any information on the home invasion or recognize the suspect in the videos, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office or Investigator Bullard at (910) 862-6947