Cassie Taylor signs volleyball letter of intent to Cape Fear CC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The school is year is coming to a end and seniors from around the Cape Fear are finalizing their college plans. On Tuesday, Wilmington Christian senior Cassie Taylor signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Cape Fear Community College.

The WCA senior has wanted to play volleyball at the next level since she can remember and Tuesday that dream was made a reality.

“It literally is like a dream come true,”said Taylor. “As a little girl I always looked up the older kids and wanted to play just like them at the next level.”

Taylor led the state in kills last season with a total of 218, which was an average of four kills a set.