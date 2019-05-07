East Columbus softball is swinging their way into the playoffs

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY)– East Columbus softball has had a season to remember in 2019 with a 18-2 record, but their not done yet. The Gators received the No.4 seed in the Class 1A State Playoffs and now begin their journey continues towards bringing home a state championship.

Last year the Gators finished with a 14-10 record, but they knew they were a better team. So, they spent the off season preparing to take the next step as a program.

- Advertisement -

“We put in more work in the off season,”says senior Diamond Porter. “We knew that to make it a good season, we had to put in more work.”

The East Columbus softball team is made up of just 12 players, with five of those being seniors. Most of the girls on the team have been playing together for years and things have jelled in 2019 for the group.

“They have been playing ball so long together that they have a bond,”says Gator head coach Morgan Jacobs. “It is a bond that a lot of teams don’t have.”

East Columbus plays in one of the tougher conference in the state in the Three Rivers Conference. Four teams from the conference made the state tournament and the Gators think that has prepared them to make a deep run in 1A.

“Playing tough teams like that, it makes us ready for the playoffs,”says East Columbus senior Arianna Daniels. “I think it will make us play a lot harder when we get there.”

The Gators are ready to give it all they have to bring home a state title.

“We got to have a lot of heart,”said Porter. “We have to know we want that state championship and it is going to be ours.”