WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —┬áIf you’re looking for a job, the Fayetteville VA is looking for medical support assistants around the region.

The Fayetteville VA’s Wilmington Health Care Center hosted a job fair Tuesday, looking for medical support assistants.

They had positions open for clinics in Wilmington, Brunswick County and Jacksonville.

People were able to walk right in and speak with representatives from the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System.