Gore named to MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week

LAKE ELSINORE, CA (WWAY)– Whiteville High School graduate MacKenzie Gore continues to dominate in the Minor League baseball ranks. On Monday, Gore was named to the MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week.

Gore struck out 11 hitters over four innings of work on Monday. He backed up that performance by throwing five hit less innings and striking out seven later in the week at Lancaster.

The big left handed pitcher leads the California league in ERA on the year with a sparkling 1.15 and a WHIP of 0.67.

Gore is the No.2 prospect in the Padres organization and the 14th ranked player in all of minor league baseball according to MLB.com.