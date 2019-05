LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man accused of child sex crimes is in jail under a $500,000 bond.

Lavondre Reaves-Hoston, 28, is charged with statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the victim in the case is 13-years-old.

According to warrants, the alleged crimes happened between January 1 and March 17 of 2019.

Reaves-Hoston is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.